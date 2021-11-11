Michael P. Kehoe Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.68. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

