$0.01 EPS Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE GFL opened at $39.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

