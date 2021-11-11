Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,740 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

