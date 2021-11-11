Truist Securities Raises Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $60.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPRE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

