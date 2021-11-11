Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Joint worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $13,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

