Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

