Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,320 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.