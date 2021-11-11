Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.56).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO opened at GBX 688.38 ($8.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 611.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 609.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.