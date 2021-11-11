Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJ. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.46.

TSE:SJ opened at C$42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$39.95 and a 52-week high of C$54.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

