FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 321.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 472,495 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

