FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Reduced by B. Riley

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.73 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

