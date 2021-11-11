Vanguard Group (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vanguard Group (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

EDV stock opened at GBX 2,148 ($28.06) on Thursday. Vanguard Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

