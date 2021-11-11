Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,740,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.