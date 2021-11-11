NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 9.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in NICE by 9.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

NICE opened at $289.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.46 and its 200-day moving average is $261.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

