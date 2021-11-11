Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 256.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

PINS stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,587 shares of company stock worth $32,945,470. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

