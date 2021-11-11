1,021 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $591,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,964,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,766,210. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $74.50 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 2.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

