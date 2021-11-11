1,021 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XPEL by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $74.50 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 2.17.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.