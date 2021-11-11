California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

