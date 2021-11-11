Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Tempest Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $11.66 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

