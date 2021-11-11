iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

