Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $3.16. Braskem posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

BAK stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.