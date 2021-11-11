FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

