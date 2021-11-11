Alphabet (GOOGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/2/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $3,400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3,100.00.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/13/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,917.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,832.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,625.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

