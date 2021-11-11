TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 142.22 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.10. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88.

In related news, insider Kath Cates acquired 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

