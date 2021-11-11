Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

TW opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.53. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

