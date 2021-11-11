Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.65 ($0.37). The stock has a market cap of £94.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

