Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RST. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 497 ($6.49) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

