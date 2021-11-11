First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,360 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Independent Bank Group worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $148,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.