First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 75.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

