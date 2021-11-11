First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,687 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.29 and a 52 week high of $238.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

