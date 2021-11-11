First Trust Advisors LP Sells 84,051 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,051 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Arconic worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

