First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,990 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SUM opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

