Analyzing TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get TuSimple alerts:

This table compares TuSimple and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -8.92% -5.63% -3.83%

35.0% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and OneSpan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,375.07 -$177.87 million N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 3.79 -$5.45 million ($0.46) -44.52

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TuSimple and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 49.12%. OneSpan has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.27%. Given OneSpan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than TuSimple.

Summary

OneSpan beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.