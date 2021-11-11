Financial Analysis: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.91 $46.10 million ($0.11) -138.64 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 29.09 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viavi Solutions and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.05%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $39.21, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -1.85% 19.51% 7.94% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Shoals Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.