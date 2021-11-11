DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,359 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 26,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

