Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 18,048 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 81.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 837,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

