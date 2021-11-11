Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $138,000 Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

