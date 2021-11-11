Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

SQQQ stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

