Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -139.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

