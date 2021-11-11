Analysts Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $1,025.00

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,025.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 158.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $832.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $509.39 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $856.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

