Insider Selling: CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $336,491.60 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.21 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

