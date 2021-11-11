Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.87 ($15.14).

ETR KCO opened at €10.93 ($12.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.44. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

