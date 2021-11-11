FY2021 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.54%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 167.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

