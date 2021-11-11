Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Textron were worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at $16,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 206.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.