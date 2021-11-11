Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $127.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.