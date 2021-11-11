Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $39,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 481.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000.

IXJ opened at $87.44 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

