Morgan Stanley Buys 598,034 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,068,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 161,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,114 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

