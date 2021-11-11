5,800 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 28.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

