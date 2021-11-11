Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Sells $370,460.50 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of R stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryder System by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

