Truist Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

