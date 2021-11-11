Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,950 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

CRMD stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

